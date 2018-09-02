× “What the Food Truck” festival returns to York

YORK, York County, Pa. — York’s favorite food truck festival was back in town today.

Thousands of people packed Penn Park for the third annual “What the Food Trucks” festival.

Formerly known as, “Foodstruck,” the event features 40 food trucks that line up around the edges of the park, as well as entertainment and a community corner.

Although the food is free, the food at the trucks were pay as you go.

Each year, the festival features new vendors and new surprises.

Last year’s event brought 20-thousand people to Penn Park.

Organizers are still totaling up the numbers, but they believe this year’s turnout was greater than the previous year’s.