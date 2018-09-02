× Allen and Crossroads Middle Schools to be closed Sept. 4 and 5 because of mold

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Allen and Crossroads Middle Schools will be closed for at least two days following Labor Day as the school continues to eliminate a mold issue.

The West Shore School District announced the closing via an email:

Good afternoon students, staff, and families of Crossroads and Allen Middle Schools,

This message is meant to provide you with a very brief update on the schedule for the coming week at Crossroads and Allen. An update on all school buildings will also be provided later today. Unfortunately, due to the conditions we have encountered at Crossroads and Allen, the remediation work makes it necessary to keep those buildings closed on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, and Wednesday, September 5, 2018. Back to School Nights at both buildings will be rescheduled.

I am hopeful, pending favorable air quality test results, Crossroads could reopen on Thursday, September 6, 2018. As the remediation continues through tomorrow, we are planning for air quality samples to be collected on Tuesday with the results of those samples available to us on Wednesday. On Wednesday, upon receipt of the test results, we will be able to provide you with an update and confirm Crossroads Middle School will be in session on Thursday.

The reopening of Allen is more difficult to predict at this time, as the remediation required there involves the cleaning of more spaces than what we have experienced at Crossroads. Remediation efforts have been in full force this weekend and will continue through the Labor Day Holiday in order to minimize the time off school as best possible. Spaces must be cleaned, then allowed to rest, before air quality samples can be accurately taken and results received. As a result, as of today, it is likely that Allen will remain closed beyond Wednesday. However, we will wait to measure progress in the coming days before making any final decisions. As is the case with Crossroads, we will provide an update on Wednesday for all Allen Middle School families.

I sincerely hope that this brief update on Crossroads and Allen will assist families in planning for the upcoming week. As you await additional updates, please know that we are working to determine whether some or all of the days will be made up; if so, when; etc. Our goal is to make these decisions as soon as possible; however, due to the number of days being missed, these updates require the District to first work with the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and make any needed adjustments to the approved 2018-2019 school calendar.

Again, I appreciate your support and understanding as we are working diligently to return to a more normal operation for students and staff.