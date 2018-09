× Crash involving tractor-trailer closes part of Lincoln Way West in Franklin County

PETERS TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — Lincoln Way West will be closed for the next few hours after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

According to emergency dispatchers, the crash happened around 9:14 a.m. in the 14,000 block of Lincoln Way West.

Lincoln Way West is closed from Aughwick Road to Fort Loudon Road, according to 511PA.

This is a developing story.