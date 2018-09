× Crews on-scene of a 2-alarm house fire in Cumberland County

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Crews are on scene of an active 2-alarm fire in Hampden Township, Cumberland County.

According to dispatchers, crews were called to the 500 block of Lamp Post Lane around 12:30 p.m., Sunday for a house fire.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.