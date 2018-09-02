Heat continues through the holiday and into next week

Highs near 90 on a mostly dry Labor Day.

LABOR DAY: We keep the muggy air overnight with temperatures dropping into the low-70s to start the day. Patchy morning fog is possible. High temperatures climb near 90-degrees with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Heat index values approach 100-degrees. A stray shower or storm based on pure humidity with heavy downpours can’t be ruled out. It would, however, be short-lived. Most locations stay dry on a muggy, but mostly calm Labor Day.

High temperatures drop with increasing showers by Friday, but not before a hot and humid week.

HOT TEMPERATURES CONTINUE: We keep the hot temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Muggy mornings in the mid-70s lead to highs in the low-90s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values range near 100 to as high as 105-degrees possible. Heat related-illness will be a concern, so limit your time outdoors in the afternoon and stay hydrated. Mostly sunny skies dominate with stray thunderstorms possible both days.

Rain chances return this weekend, with showers possible most of the day Saturday.

RAIN RETURNS TO FINISH THE WEEK: Rain chances return Thursday and last into the weekend. Highs dip into the 80s as cloud cover increases Thursday afternoon with a few storms likely. Similar setup heads our way Friday, but with more widespread cloud cover. Flooding will be a concern into the weekend with temperatures dropping into the upper-70s and low-80s with widespread showers possible Saturday. This is far out, so a lot could change between now and then. However, we do have good forecast confidence with model consistency at this time. Stay tuned throughout the week with the latest up-to-date forecast so we can keep you “Weather Smart” all week long.

