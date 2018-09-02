× Hundreds gather to celebrate 102nd Kipona Festival in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. — Hundreds of people gathered at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg this weekend to celebrate the 102nd-annual Kipona Festival.

The festival features more than 40 food vendors, three live music stages with 30-plus bands and lots of arts and crafts.

It’s held each year during the Labor Day weekend.

The free event also combines canoe races, Indian day and a Native American pow-wow, which is held each day at 10 a.m., until dusk.

Organizers are hoping to get a message out to those enjoying the festivities.

If you missed the Kipona festival this weekend, don’t worry–there’s still time to have fun.

The festival contiues at 11 a.m. Monday morning and runs until 7 p.m.