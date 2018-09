× Rescue engine responding to fire involved in crash

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Nobody is injured after a crash involving a rescue engine and two cars.

According to East Pennsboro Police, the engine, that was responding to a 2-alarm fire on Lamp Post Lane in Hampden Township was involved in a crash while en route.

No injuries were reported.

The engine was responding from Northeast Fire and Rescue.