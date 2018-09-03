× 17-year-old injured in York City shooting, police say

YORK — A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in York City.

Police responded to the 600 block of West King Street just before 1:30 p.m.

The victim, who has not been identified, was struck three times, according to police.

Police say the victim was transported to York Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact York City Police using any of the following methods: