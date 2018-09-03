× Boy dies after he was hit by float at Labor Day parade in Colorado

WINDSOR, Colo. — A boy died after he was hit by a float at Monday’s Windsor Harvest Festival Parade, authorities confirm.

The parade was immediately canceled as trained personnel treated and transported the minor and his parents to a hospital, according to a statement from the town of Windsor. He died shortly afterward.

“The child and family are in our hearts right now,” said Windsor Police Chief Rick Klimek. “Windsor is a small, tight-knit community and we hope to protect the family’s privacy as they grieve the loss of their child.”

The boy was a participant in a parade float.

At 10:27 a.m., authorities received a call about an incident involving a minor and a float, said Todd Vess with Windsor Severance Fire Rescue.

Bobby Rice, a witness, said the boy was hit by the float near the intersection of 7th Street and Chestnut Street.

Rice called 911 at 10:26 a.m. and saw that the child was breathing for about 30 seconds, he said.

Vess said the minor was transported to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, but he did not know the child’s condition.

The float belonged to a local church, Rice said. The driver stopped when he heard screaming.

Chopper footage over the scene showed authorities walking around a truck that had been pulling a portable billboard that had the logo for Generations Church. The church, which is based in Greeley, is opening up a second location in Windsor Sept. 23, according to its website.