Comcast opens WiFi hotspots across Lancaster and York counties to help those affected by flooding

LANCASTER AND YORK COUNTIES — Comcast announced Monday that, in an effort to help residents and emergency personnel affected by recent flooding, it is opening its XFINITY WiFi hotspots to anyone who needs them — including non-Comcast subscribers — all this week.

The hotspots will remain open through midnight on Friday, Comcast says.

Comcast owns and operates thousands of WiFi hotspots in Lancaster and York Counties. Go here for a map of Wifi hotspots.

Once at a hotspot, users can select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots and then launch a browser. Customers can easily log-in with their Username and Password, and be automatically connected at all hotspots in the future.

Non-Comcast subscribers should log-in through the “Not an XFINITY Customer” section to get started. Through Friday at midnight, non-customers can repeatedly renew their two-hour complimentary sessions when they expire.