× Crews on the scene of house fire in Steelton

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a house fire.

Emergency personnel responded to the 600 block of S. 2nd Street in Steelton for a house fire sometime before 4:45 a.m. Monday morning.

The house is located directly next to 2nd Street Market.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.

BREAKING: @fox43 just arrived on the scene of a working house fire in the 600 Block of South 2nd Street in Steelton. The house is located directly next to the 2nd Street Market. Crews are inside the house right now. pic.twitter.com/s9b4BcZR5Y — Lynda Weed (@LweedTV) September 3, 2018