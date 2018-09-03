Day of labor for residents in Lancaster County following flooding last week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. --- Flash flooding Friday turned Johnson Mill Lane into a river rapid, leaving debris such as boats and household items in its path.

Paul Rineer, who's family has called his property home for more than 60 years said it was a top five worst flooding he's ever seen.

"I've never seen [Little Chiques Creek] come up that fast in such a short period of time. It was just surreal," said Rineer.

He said he was lucky to be home after his job was rained out, giving him time to act fast to save his vehicles and other items.

For Rineer, all the remains is some cleanup.

"A lot of mud on the lawns, a lot of tires washed down the creek, a lot of mosquitoes after the flood, of course, but we were lucky because a lot of people got it a lot worse than we did," said Rineer.

That includes Sandy Misal and Alvan Young.

This is the second time in a little over a month they're picking up the pieces after major flooding.

Young said they just spent a lot getting their property cleaned up from flooding at the end of July.

"All cleaned up and everything put away nice....Boom, here it comes again...I didn't expect it to be as bad and here it was worse," said Misal.

Their fence, a patio table with chairs, and two tents are just a few things that are gone after the flooding Friday.

Water filled almost halfway up their basement.

They say the weather this year has taken a toll on them, such as struggles getting and keeping food.

"We need help cleaning up. I don't know what to do...we don't know where to start right now," said Young.

As far as the future, they say they'll consider a number of options, including trying to sell the property.

"I'm going to put a big shed up on top ground up there and put all my stuff up there so I don't have to go through this again," said Misal.