Eagles settle on starter for Thursday: It’s Nick Foles

PHILADELPHIA — The mystery of who will be the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting quarterback for Thursday night’s season opener against the Atlanta Falcons has been solved.

The Eagles will go with reigning Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

Head coach Doug Pederson made the announcement Monday morning, according to multiple reports, including the team’s official Twitter account.

Per @EaglesInsider, QB Nick Foles will start Thursday night's opener against Atlanta.

Foles will get the nod over the incumbent starter, Carson Wentz, who is still recovering from a knee injury suffered in Week 13 last season. There had been speculation early in training camp that Wentz would be ready to go by Thursday’s opener — about nine months after he had suffered the injury — but reports from last week indicated that Wentz might still be a few weeks away.

Foles took over last season after Wentz went down, piloting the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl title. Philly, as you might recall, narrowly defeated the Falcons in the NFC Divisional playoffs, smoked the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game, then held off the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns on 28-of-43 passing, and even caught a touchdown pass from backup tight end Trey Burton on the now-famous “Philly Special” trick play.

Before his injury, Wentz threw for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns with just seven interceptions last season. He was a MVP candidate before tearing the ACL and LCL of his left knee during the Eagles’ 43-35 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.