East Earl woman facing charges after allegedly striking victim with 27-inch sword

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An East Earl woman is facing charges after allegedly striking a victim with a sword.

Kimberly Kolenski, 48, is facing simple assault and possession of an instrument of a crime charges.

On August 26 around 1:45 a.m., police responded to a disturbance at Kolenski’s residence in the 1000 block of Main Street in East Earl.

Upon arrival, police found that Kolenski was intoxicated an had allegedly struck the victim with a 27-inch sword, causing minor lacerations to the neck and ear.

Kolenski was arrested, charged, and transported to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment.

She was arraigned and released on $10,000 bail.