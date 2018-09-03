× Former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick newest face for Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ campaign

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is one of the newest faces for Nike’s “Just Do It” campaign.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

Kaepernick posted the ad on Twitter Monday afternoon. He wrote, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt”

Nike, which is celebrating the campaign’s 30th anniversary, signed Kaepernick in 2011 and according to Rovell, the company kept him on its endorsement roster over the years.

Kaepernick last played for an NFL team — the 49ers — in 2016. That August — in a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers — he decided to sit during the playing of the national anthem, saying he would not honor a song nor “show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”

A week later, in another preseason game against the San Diego Chargers, Kaepernick knelt during the anthem to, in his words, “show more respect for men and women who fight for the country.”