Hot and humid Labor Day forecast with temperatures nearing 90 degrees!

LABOR DAY OUTLOOK: The unofficial end to summer still being plenty of heat and humidity. In fact, Labor Day is hotter and more humid. There’s a small chance for a couple thunderstorms, but the emphasis is on plenty of dry time for any outdoor plans! Temperatures are in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees! Humidity levels are uncomfortable, and heat indices feel like the lower to middle 90s. Not a bad way to send off summer! It’s warm and stuffy through the night. Some patchy areas of haze and fog form again too. Expect lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

NEXT HEAT WAVE: The unofficial summer might have passed, but Mother Nature still has plenty of summer heat for us! Back to work and back to school on Tuesday is hot and muggy. Temperatures are in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with a small chance for a thunderstorm. Heat indices are in the middle 90Wednesday is very similar. Skies are partly cloudy, with a small chance for a thunderstorm. Temperatures hover in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices will feel like the middle to upper 90s at the peak during the afternoon. Thursday is partly cloudy, with more heat and humidity. Highs are near 90 degrees, and heat indices approach the middle 90s. The next cold front brings the next chance for some showers and thunderstorms, particularly during the afternoon.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We break the heat moving into the weekend, but it comes at a price. That price with be shower and thunderstorm activity as we watch the high likelihood for an unsettled pattern to set up. Friday is mainly cloudy and brings the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures fall back into the 80s. The setup look even damper for Saturday. Chances are high for widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. Expect temperatures in the 70s if it’s damp enough throughout the entire day. Sunday shouldn’t be as damp, but there’s still the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures recover a bit, with readings higher in the 70s, perhaps near 80 degrees.

Have a great and safe Labor Day!