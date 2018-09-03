Labor Day drink ideas with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today is Labor Day, and we are celebrating with some drinks in the FOX43 Kitchen!
Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the set to make the following drinks:
Watermelon Jam-ito
- 4 oz. Jam Jar Sweet White
- 2 oz. Plantation Rum 5 Year Old
- ½ c. diced watermelon
- ½ Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- 10 fresh mint leaves
- 1 each, cubed watermelon, mint leaf and lime wheel
Puree diced watermelon in a blender. Muddle mint leaves and lime juice in the bottom of a tall glass. Fill with ice, add watermelon puree and remaining ingredients; stir gently. Garnish with remaining ingredients on a skewer.
Stateside Solstice
- 1 ½ oz. Stateside Urbancraft Vodka
- ½ oz. pineapple juice
- ½ oz. fresh lime juice
- ½ oz. fresh lemon juice
- 1 splash orange juice
- Lemon-lime soda to fill
Combine first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a tall glass filled with fresh ice. Top with lemon-lime soda.
Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade
- 2 oz. Redemption Bourbon
- 2 oz. fresh lemon juice
- 1 oz. blackberry puree
- 1 oz. simple syrup
- 1 dash aromatic bitters
- 1 splash sparkling wine
- 1 each, fresh mint leaf, blackberry and lemon slice
Combine first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and pour into a tall glass and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with remaining ingredients.