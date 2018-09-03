Labor Day drink ideas with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Posted 8:19 AM, September 3, 2018, by , Updated at 08:59AM, September 3, 2018

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today is Labor Day, and we are celebrating with some drinks in the FOX43 Kitchen!

Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the set to make the following drinks:

Watermelon Jam-ito
  • 4 oz. Jam Jar Sweet White
  • 2 oz. Plantation Rum 5 Year Old
  • ½ c. diced watermelon
  • ½ Tbsp. fresh lime juice
  • 10 fresh mint leaves
  • 1 each, cubed watermelon, mint leaf and lime wheel
Puree diced watermelon in a blender. Muddle mint leaves and lime juice in the bottom of a tall glass. Fill with ice, add watermelon puree and remaining ingredients; stir gently. Garnish with remaining ingredients on a skewer.
Stateside Solstice
  • 1 ½ oz. Stateside Urbancraft Vodka
  • ½ oz. pineapple juice
  • ½ oz. fresh lime juice
  • ½ oz. fresh lemon juice
  • 1 splash orange juice
  • Lemon-lime soda to fill
Combine first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a tall glass filled with fresh ice. Top with lemon-lime soda.
Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade
  • 2 oz. Redemption Bourbon
  • 2 oz. fresh lemon juice
  • 1 oz. blackberry puree
  • 1 oz. simple syrup
  • 1 dash aromatic bitters
  • 1 splash sparkling wine
  • 1 each, fresh mint leaf, blackberry and lemon slice
Combine first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and pour into a tall glass and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with remaining ingredients.
Related stories