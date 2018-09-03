Labor Day drink ideas with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today is Labor Day, and we are celebrating with some drinks in the FOX43 Kitchen!

Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the set to make the following drinks:

Watermelon Jam-ito

4 oz. Jam Jar Sweet White

2 oz. Plantation Rum 5 Year Old

½ c. diced watermelon

½ Tbsp. fresh lime juice

10 fresh mint leaves

1 each, cubed watermelon, mint leaf and lime wheel

Puree diced watermelon in a blender. Muddle mint leaves and lime juice in the bottom of a tall glass. Fill with ice, add watermelon puree and remaining ingredients; stir gently. Garnish with remaining ingredients on a skewer.

Stateside Solstice

1 ½ oz. Stateside Urbancraft Vodka

½ oz. pineapple juice

½ oz. fresh lime juice

½ oz. fresh lemon juice

1 splash orange juice

Lemon-lime soda to fill

Combine first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a tall glass filled with fresh ice. Top with lemon-lime soda.

Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade

2 oz. Redemption Bourbon

2 oz. fresh lemon juice

1 oz. blackberry puree

1 oz. simple syrup

1 dash aromatic bitters

1 splash sparkling wine

1 each, fresh mint leaf, blackberry and lemon slice

Combine first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and pour into a tall glass and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with remaining ingredients.