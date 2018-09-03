× Man visiting Milwaukee for Harley’s 115th Anniversary has custom chopper swiped from hotel

A Chicago man in town for Harley-Davidson’s 115th anniversary celebration had an unwelcome surprise when he walked out of his hotel on Saturday morning: his custom bike was missing.

Ray Lewis said he’s had the motorcyle, decked out with chrome and flames on the tank, for about 10 years. Now all he has is the key to it.

“They didn’t have the key, but you can just roll it away,” he explained. “You can put it in neutral and roll it away.”

Lewis had the bike parked in the circle outside the Iron Horse Hotel, in the city’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. A request to hotel management about the theft went unanswered, but Lewis believes someone used the cover of darkness to get away with his one-of-a-kind ride.

“It’d be great to get the bike back,” he said. “I can’t replace it.”

Because it’s custom, Lewis said it’s hard to put a dollar value on it. He said he’ll be riding other motorcycles and trying to stay positive during the celebration weekend.