Martic Township man facing strangulation charges for domestic violence incident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Martic Township man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a victim.

Christopher Clark, 30, is facing strangulation charges for the incident.

On September 1 around 7:35 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of Drytown Road in Martic Township to locate Clark concerning a domestic violence incident.

Clark was not found to be at the scene, but was taken into custody at the address the next day, September 2.

Now, he faces strangulation charges.