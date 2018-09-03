Martic Township man facing strangulation charges for domestic violence incident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Martic Township man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a victim.
Christopher Clark, 30, is facing strangulation charges for the incident.
On September 1 around 7:35 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of Drytown Road in Martic Township to locate Clark concerning a domestic violence incident.
Clark was not found to be at the scene, but was taken into custody at the address the next day, September 2.
Now, he faces strangulation charges.
39.870491 -76.305833