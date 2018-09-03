× York County residents urged to report any property damage from summer storms

YORK COUNTY — The York County Office of Emergency Management is asking property owners to file damage reports in an attempt to get financial help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Residents can report damage from the storms that swept through the area last Friday, as well as those that hit between July 21-27 and August 1-15 by visiting the county’s damage reporting tool, which is accessible on the York County homepage.

The county reports damage to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, PEMA, which then requests a federal disaster declaration. While there is no official financial figure serving as a threshold for federal assistance, PEMA is close to reaching a level that would make it easier for FEMA to make a federal declaration.

The county is working to help with PEMA’s request for a federal declaration. The county must show it has had a substantial impact from the storms to receive the declaration.

For help with the reporting tool or to report damage over the phone, call the York County Office of Emergency Management at 717-840-2990.