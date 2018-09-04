× Animal complaint at home leads to arrest of two women for endangering the welfare of children

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Two women were arrested for endangering the welfare of children last week after police responded to a residence for an animal complaint.

Susquehanna Township Police were called to a home in the 600 block of Lucknow Road on August 29. Upon arrival, officers detected a strong odor of urine and feces coming from inside the residence.

While inside, officers noticed trash and food all over the floor, plus multiple piles of feces in the living room and dining room, police say. The kitchen also had spoiled food and flies throughout the room.

Two children — a one and four-year-old — were found at the home. According to police, they had no shoes, were physically dirty and the one-year-old had nothing on but a diaper.

Police add that two dogs, two cats and a rabbit were also located. The dogs and cats were infested with fleas and a litter box was overflowing onto the floor, police note.

Martha Lukens, 45, and Joni Schwalm, 22, were arrested following the investigation.