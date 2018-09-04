Another hot day where you live Wednesday, quite sticky too

HOT WEEK CONTINUES: Strong ridge of high pressure continues to keep hot and humid conditions around. While temperatures stay in the 80s this evening, it will feel more like the 90s for a few hours. Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy. Sticky night ahead with mostly clear conditions. Morning haze and valley fog begins the day Wednesday. Morning lows are toasty in the lower and middle 70s. It’s another steamy day with highs topping out in the lower 90s but again, the heat index will range in the middle to upper 90s, with a few spots touching 100 degrees. That is how hot it will feel. A stray storm to the west could bubble up but most of the area is rain free. Storms threaten Thursday as a strong cold front pushes through the area. It is still quite hot near 90 degrees with the heat index in the middle 90s. We’ll have to watch for strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Significant changes to our temperatures begin Friday, as a cold front stalls just south of the state. And with high pressure to our north in Canada, these two features set up an easterly flow for a couple of days. This means gray skies and plenty of opportunities for drizzle, showers and and maybe a few thunderstorms. It looks soggy for Friday Night football too.

WET WEEKEND AHEAD: Persistent easterly flow keeps thick clouds around for both Saturday and Sunday. Areas of drizzle, mist along with showers and thunderstorms are likely for both days too. Temperatures are much cooler with morning lows in the lower 60s. Afternoon readings stay below average in the lower and middle 70s.

NEXT WEEK: While there are more dry hours during the day, showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday, as another cold front pushes through the area. Following the front is much needed drier air for Tuesday. Highs Monday are near 80. The brighter skies and warmer air helps to boost readings into the lower 80s Tuesday.

