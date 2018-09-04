× Are you America’s biggest Thomas’ English Muffins fan? You could earn free muffins for a year

HORSHAM — Since September is National Breakfast Month, Thomas’ English Muffins is searching for America’s biggest fan of the breakfast table staple.

The winner will be awarded a one-of-a-kind golden English Muffin medal, free English Muffins for a year, and plenty of other Thomas’ swag.

From September 4, 2018 to September 15, 2018, fans can head to the Thomas’ Facebook page to submit why they deserve to be named Thomas’ #1 English Muffin Fan. From a morning routine that simply isn’t complete without the goodness of Thomas’ to getting creative in the kitchen with fun and unique English Muffin recipes — Thomas’ wants to hear why fans’ hearts only beat for the Nooks & Crannies perfection.

Thomas’ will select its three favorite submissions for a nationwide consumer vote between September 22 – 29 to crown the winner as the #1 English Muffin Fan.

“After nearly 140 years of bringing our signature English Muffins to breakfast tables across the country, the Thomas’ brand is tremendously grateful to our loyal fans who continue to make us the #1 English Muffin in America,” said Richard Link, Senior Marketing Director of Thomas’. “We’re excited to launch this special contest during our favorite time of year — National Breakfast Month — to celebrate the delicious morning moments that we strive to deliver each and every day. We look forward to hearing stories and experiences from our fans and awarding the illustrious English Muffin medal to our greatest brand champion.”