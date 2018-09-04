Authorities still trying to ID man found in Codorus Creek

EAST MANCHESTER TWP., York County — Authorities are still trying to identify the deceased man who was found in Codorus Creek last week.

The body was discovered by kayakers on August 28 and it’s believed that the individual had been in the water for a few days. An autopsy was performed on August 31 and according to the York County Coroner’s Office, the man’s cause of death is pending.

On Tuesday, Northeastern Regional Police released a physical description of the individual.

Police say he has a small, thin stature with an approximate height of 5′ 9″ and estimated weight of 100-plus.

He was wearing a Black Ecko Unlimited t-shirt with blue and white script, Southpole “Flex” designer jeans and size 8.5 Puma Roma “World Cup” sneakers, according to police. The individual also had his appendix removed.

Anyone who has information on this person’s identity should contact the police department at 717-266-6195 ext. 109. You can remain anonymous.