× Bears trade for DE Khalil Mack, sign record extension

CHICAGO– The Chicago Bears shook the landscape of the NFL with a trade over the weekend.

The team acquired DE/LB Khalil Mack from the Oakland Raiders.

Mack, 27, could not come to an agreement with Oakland on a long-term contract extension, and had not reported to Training Camp as he was entering the last year of his deal.

On Saturday, the team sent Mack, a 2020 second round pick, and a 2020 conditional fifth round pick to Chicago in exchange for 2019 & 2020 first round picks, a 2020 third round pick, and a sixth round pick in 2019.

Upon acquiring Mack, Chicago signed him to a 6-year, $141 million extension, setting the record for a defensive player, and topping the recent deal Rams’ DT Aaron Donald received.

As a part of the deal, $60 million was guaranteed at signing, and $90 million was guaranteed overall.

Mack has started every game during his four year NFL career, and racked up 10.5 sacks and 78 tackles in 2017.

Now, he joins a young Bears team that is seeking to take a step forward as a unit, and provides a top pass rush option.