Darrenkamp’s set to close all four locations after 86 years in grocery business

LANCASTER COUNTY — After 86 years, Darrenkamp’s will soon be closing its doors.

The family-owned grocery business announced Tuesday that all four of its locations — Lancaster, Elizabethtown, Etters and Mt. Joy — are anticipated to close in early November and the liquidation process will begin immediately.

“This was a very difficult decision because we will miss serving our neighbors and because of our long history serving the Lancaster community for so many years, said co-owner Dave Darrenkamp. “Knowing how this affects our customers and employees made the decision even tougher.”

The company added that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Lancaster location at Willow Valley Square to Giant Food Stores, LLC., according to a news release. Employees at all Darrenkamp’s locations will have an opportunity to interview for comparable positions at nearby GIANT stores.

“GIANT is such a great partner and community steward,” said Joe Darrenkamp, president of Darrenkamp’s. “GIANT has pledged to support the charitable organizations our family has supported over the years, such as A Week Away Foundation, Grace Church, Brighter Day Foundation, Lancaster South Rotary and the Willow Street Fire Department.”

He added, “Our family has been in the grocery industry for 86 years and it’s tough saying goodbye. We extend a heartfelt thank you to all of our customers, employees and supporters. It’s been an honor for our family to serve Lancaster and the surrounding communities for so many decades.”