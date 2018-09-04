× Diocese of Harrisburg announces passing of Bishop Ronald Gainer’s mother

HARRISBURG — The Diocese of Harrisburg announced Tuesday that Anna Krolick, the mother of Bishop Ronald Gainer, passed away Saturday, September 1.

“The entire Diocese of Harrisburg offers its deepest sympathies to Bishop Gainer,” a part of the announcement read.

A viewing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 8 at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church in Harrisburg, according to the Diocese. A funeral mass for Krolick will begin at 11 a.m.

Condolences for Bishop Gainer should be directed to his office at the Diocesan Center – Office of The Bishop, Diocese of Harrisburg, 4800 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111-3710.