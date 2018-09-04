× Eagles place TE Richard Rodgers on IR, resign WR Markus Wheaton

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have shuffled the team’s roster just days before the NFL season opener on September 6.

The team placed TE Richard Rodgers on injured reserve with a knee injury, and resigned WR Markus Wheaton to take his roster spot.

Rodgers, 26, joined the team as a free agent and was expected to serve as the team’s third tight end.

However, he injured his knee in the second preseason game, and faces a longer recovery than initially expected. With his IR placement, Rodgers can return to the team after Week 8.

Wheaton, 27, spent last season with the Chicago Bears after spending the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 11 games last season, Wheaton caught three passes for 51 yards.

For his career, Wheaton has caught 110 passes for over 1500 yards and 8 TD’s.

He is expected to serve as the team’s fifth wide receiver for the time being, providing a veteran option off the bench.