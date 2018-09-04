Fort Indiantown Gap set to host mortar, demolitions training during September

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Fort Indiantown Gap is set to host mortar and demolitions training during the month of September.

According to a press release, mortar training will be conducted on September 7-9 from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Demolitions training will occur September 19.

Fort Indiantown Gap announces training that is expected to result in increased noise levels as a courtesy to nearby residents.

 Individuals may also call the installation’s community information line at 717-861-2007 to hear a recorded message with dates and times of community activities and training events.
