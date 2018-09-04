× GIANT Foodstores offers free flu shots at stores with pharmacies

CARLISLE — It still might feel like we’re in the midst of the dog days of summer, but believe it or not, we’re not too far away from flu season.

To help combat the illness, GIANT Food Stores have made flu shots available at all 138 GIANT/MARTIN’S food stores with pharmacies, the company announced in a press release Tuesday.

“Getting a flu shot is the easiest and most effective way to fight the flu,” said Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations at GIANT/MARTIN’S. “We encourage everyone to visit their local GIANT/MARTIN’S pharmacy to get vaccinated as soon as possible, because it can take up to two weeks to be fully protected against the flu.”

The shots are administered by immunizing GIANT/MARTIN’S pharmacists and are subject to state regulations, the company says. No appointment is needed.

Most insurance plans cover flu shots at $0 copays, including Medicare Part B.

GIANT/MARTIN’S offers several types of flu shots for children, adults and seniors including the standard trivalent vaccine, a quadrivalent vaccine which offers protection against an additional strain of the flu virus and a high dose flu vaccine designed specifically for people 65 and older.

To find the nearest GIANT/MARTIN’S pharmacy, visit GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu vaccination. While the CDC recommends flu shots for everyone over six months, certain groups of people are at greater risk for complications from the flu. These groups include: people with diabetes, pregnant women, adults over 65, children under 5, those with asthma and other chronic lung diseases, those with kidney and liver disorders, heart disease patients and those with compromised immune systems.