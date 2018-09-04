× Harrisburg woman facing robbery charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg woman was arrested and is facing robbery charges.

Chelsey Camp, 27, is facing one count of robbery.

On August 16 around 11:00 p.m., Camp entered the Turkey Hill store in the 700 block of N. Mountain Road while brandishing a knife.

She allegedly demanded cash and cigarettes from the clerk.

After identifying Camp as the suspect, police found that she was suspected in multiple robberies throughout Dauphin County, after a joint investigation through three of the area’s police departments.

Camp was arraigned, and bail was set to $75,000. She was committed to Dauphin County Prison.