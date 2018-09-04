Harrisburg woman facing robbery charges
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg woman was arrested and is facing robbery charges.
Chelsey Camp, 27, is facing one count of robbery.
On August 16 around 11:00 p.m., Camp entered the Turkey Hill store in the 700 block of N. Mountain Road while brandishing a knife.
She allegedly demanded cash and cigarettes from the clerk.
After identifying Camp as the suspect, police found that she was suspected in multiple robberies throughout Dauphin County, after a joint investigation through three of the area’s police departments.
Camp was arraigned, and bail was set to $75,000. She was committed to Dauphin County Prison.
40.273191 -76.886701