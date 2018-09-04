Heat indices peak near 100 degrees on Tuesday with a very small chance for a thunderstorm

NEXT HEAT WAVE: The unofficial summer might have passed, but Mother Nature still has plenty of summer heat for us! Back to work and back to school on Tuesday is hot and muggy. The day begins warm and stuffy, with a few hazy and foggy spots. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Through the day, strong sunshine heats Central PA fast once again. Temperatures are in the upper 80s to lower 90s during the afternoon, with a small chance for a stray thunderstorm. Most spots stay dry, however. Heat indices are in the middle 90s to near 100 degrees. The overnight period is warm and stuffy, with areas of haze and patchy fog again. Lows are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday is very similar. Skies are partly cloudy, with a small chance for a thunderstorm. Temperatures hover in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices will feel like the middle 90s to near 100 degrees at their peak during the afternoon. Thursday is partly cloudy, with more heat and humidity. Highs are near 90 degrees, and heat indices approach the middle 90s. The next cold front brings the next chance for some showers and thunderstorms, particularly during the afternoon. There’s a small chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We break the heat moving into the weekend, but it comes at a price. That price with be shower and thunderstorm activity as we watch the high likelihood for an unsettled pattern to set up. Friday is mainly cloudy and brings the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures fall back into the 80s. The setup look even damper for Saturday. Chances are high for widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. Expect temperatures in the 70s if it’s damp enough throughout the entire day. Sunday shouldn’t be as damp, but there’s still the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures recover a bit, with readings higher in the 70s, perhaps near 80 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings a little drying, but more than likely, some shower and thunderstorm chances remain. It’s muggy, with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees. This will depend on shower coverage, however.

