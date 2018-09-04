× Lancaster man charged with animal abuse

MANHEIM TWP., Lancaster County, PA — A Lancaster man is facing charges for animal abuse after police say he abandoned his dog tethered to a door at the property he was evicted from days before. Police say Gregory R. Butzer, 36, left the dog, a black female Labrador mix, tethered to a handrail at the rear door of the property on the 600 block of Janet Ave.

The dog was tangled in the tether and unable to move freely. The dog had open sores on its hind end and did not have a valid license. Through the course of the investigation, officers learned that Butzer had been evicted from the home during days prior and had abandoned the tethered dog in the rear yard. Officers seized the dog and took it to an area shelter. The dog was determined to be in poor condition, suffering from numerous infections of the eyes, ears, as well as the open sores on the hind end. Some of these conditions showed signs they had gone untreated for an extended period of time.

A criminal complaint was filed for charges of Neglect of Animal, Cruelty to Animals and Dog Law Violation Arrest.