× Lititz-based Woodstream Corporation will move its headquarters to Lancaster, company says

LANCASTER — The Lititz-based Woodstream Corporation announced Tuesday that it will move its corporate headquarters to 29 East King Street in Lancaster.

The company, a leading manufacturer of pest and animal control and lawn and garden products, will maintain its factory in Lititz and turn its current headquarters building into a warehouse, laboratory and planogram center, the announcement said.

Woodstream’s factory employs more than 180 people.

The new building on East King Street will occupy four floors and 47,000 square feet, the company said. Woodstream will relocate approximately 180 employees to the new corporate headquarters.

The move is expected to be complete by March of 2019. The building’s owner, the City of Lancaster and the Lancaster Parking Authority will help address details of the relocation, Woodstream said.

“We have been a part of Lancaster City, through various business meetings and other business events, for many years,” said Miguel Nistal, president and CEO of Woodstream, in the announcement. “Relocating our headquarters to the city was a natural step to continue our investment in Lancaster County. As we continue to invest in our company, we are confident the new location in Lancaster City will enable us to attract and retain top talent and provide a new and improved environment for all Woodstream employees, vendors and customers.

“We look forward to working with the Mayor and other Lancaster City leaders as we embark on our next chapter of growth. We also want to thank the Borough of Lititz for working with us to re-purpose our current headquarters into an operational warehouse to support the continued growth and investment in our manufacturing operations.”

Lancaster mayor Danene Sorace said she is pleased with the news of the move.

“We are extremely excited for a company with such deep roots in Lancaster County to be moving its headquarters to Downtown Lancaster,” she said in Woodstream’s press release announcing the move. “That Woodstream, a company with locations all over the world, would choose to move into the City is a testament to the vibrant community we’ve worked so hard to create. We can’t wait to welcome them to their new home.”

Shane Weaver, president of the Lititz Borough Council, said Woodstream’s move is bittersweet, but he expressed appreciation for Woodstream’s transparency.

“As they considered their needs, they were very open with us and we know that they made every effort to keep their offices in the Borough,” Weaver said. “While we will miss hosting their office staff, we are glad production will continue at the factory. We are also excited to see their old building and site take on new life. We wish them the best on their move, and look forward to continuing to work with them over the years to come.”

Woodstream also has operations in Knoxville, TN; Mechanicsburg, PA; St. Joseph, MO; Brampton, Ontario Canada; Oakham, England; and Shenzhen, China.