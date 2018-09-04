Lititz Fire Company’s former assistant chief, current firefighter passed away unexpectedly Monday

LANCASTER COUNTY — The former assistant chief and current firefighter of Lititz Fire Company unexpectedly passed away Monday, the fire company announced in a Facebook post.

Details are limited but the fire company says Eric Weaver’s passing occurred while he was attending his daughter’s horse competition in Paoli, Chester County.

“Eric’s large personality, constant quips, and his rather unique sense of humor will be missed by many,” the fire company wrote in the post. “His 35 years of service to our community and his presence for so long will leave a void that will not be filled anytime soon.”

The fire company added, “Please keep his wife, Chris, his daughters Samantha and Lauren, and his mother, Jean, along with the rest of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

Lititz Fire Company says that it will post more information regarding Weaver’s services as it becomes available.