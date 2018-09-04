× Man wanted for intimidating witness, criminal trespass in Lancaster County

Lancaster Twp, Lancaster County, PA. — A Bronx, NY man is facing charges after a domestic dispute. Police say Oliver Moore, 48, got into an altercation at his temporary residence on the 1700 block of Judie Lane.

During the altercation, Moore allegedly shoved the victim by placing his hands near the victim’s neck and shoving them into a door. Moore is also accused of kicking the victim in the buttocks. Afterwards, Moore threw the victim’s cell phone against a wall, smashing it, and causing $100.00 in loss. Moore was removed from the apartment by officers. But he later returned and allegedly broke down the front door to gain entry, causing $55.00 in damage to the door. Once inside, police say Moore threatened the victim verbally, causing them to flee the apartment. Moore then fled the area. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained. Moore remains a wanted person at this time.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Moore is urged to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip.”