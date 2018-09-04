Manheim School District announces early dismissals due to high temperatures

Greetings-

While our first week went well, it was a week of school like I have never experienced!

The weather forecast for this week does not look good. In fact, we potentially face hotter temperatures than we did last week. While our weather-related decisions only impact our students at HCB and the HS, I wanted to keep you all in the loop.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, September 4, 2018, the High School will be dismissing at 11:05 AM. HC Burgard will dismiss at 12:00 PM.

After school activities will either be rescheduled until 7 PM, moved to an indoor climate-controlled facility, or canceled. If your son or daughter is involved in an after-school activity, please be on the look-out for an announcement from his or her respective coach.

The weather looks similar for Wednesday. We will make a decision for Wednesday no later than 5:30 PM on Tuesday.

I appreciate your understanding as we navigate the unpredictable weather. Should you have any questions, please be in touch with your respective building principal. Take care – pja