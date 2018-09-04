Manheim School District announces early dismissals due to high temperatures
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Manheim School District will be dismissing multiple schools early today due to high temperatures hitting the area.
The school district posted this message from the superintendent on its Facebook page:
Greetings-
While our first week went well, it was a week of school like I have never experienced!
The weather forecast for this week does not look good. In fact, we potentially face hotter temperatures than we did last week. While our weather-related decisions only impact our students at HCB and the HS, I wanted to keep you all in the loop.
Tomorrow, Tuesday, September 4, 2018, the High School will be dismissing at 11:05 AM. HC Burgard will dismiss at 12:00 PM.
After school activities will either be rescheduled until 7 PM, moved to an indoor climate-controlled facility, or canceled. If your son or daughter is involved in an after-school activity, please be on the look-out for an announcement from his or her respective coach.
The weather looks similar for Wednesday. We will make a decision for Wednesday no later than 5:30 PM on Tuesday.
I appreciate your understanding as we navigate the unpredictable weather. Should you have any questions, please be in touch with your respective building principal. Take care – pja