× Northern Lancaster County police investigating theft of jewelry from Manheim home

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are investigating a reported theft from a home on the 300 block of Houck Drive in Manheim.

The incident happened sometime during the day on August 14, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The victim told police that a wedding ring, bracelet and other assorted gold jewelry items were taken from the home. The total loss was estimated at $2,800, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NLCRPD at (717) 733-0965 or via the department’s official website.