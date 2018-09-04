Olivia’s cooks up Seafood Strudel

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Seafood strudel:

Fresh salmon, tilapia, scallops, & shrimp wrapped in phyllo pastry baked to a perfect golden brown. Served w summer squash & corn all over cauliflower rice.

Ingredients:

1 lb box Phyllo #7

1 lb butter melted

CHEESE MIX

1 lb cream cheese - softened

1/2 cup fresh chopped dill

2 tbsp freshly pitted & chopped Greek Olives

1 tsp capers

2 tbsp feta crumbled

2 tsp chopped scallions

2 tbsp chopped fire roasted red peppers

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp chopped pepperoncinis

1 cup freshly chopped spinach

1/2 cup chopped artichoke hearts

Fold all ingredients into softened cream cheese until well incorporated

Sauce:

2 oz E.V.O.O.

2 oz Garlic butter

4 oz sea scallops

6oz USA shrimp

3 oz Ouzo

4 oz heavy cream

Lightly butter 1 sheet of phyllo dough at a time. Layering a total of 6 sheets. In the center, place 1 tbsp of cheese mix. Then layer filet of salmon, filet of tilapia, then 1 tbsp cheese mix. Fold in the sides and roll. Bake in preheated oven at 325*F for approx 20 mins or until lightly brown and flaky. Also probe fish to be sure it is 150*F.

Sauce:

In skillet put 2 oz E.V.O.O., & 2 oz garlic butter on med/high heat. Add 4oz steamed sea scallops, 6oz USA shrimp (steamed & cleaned). Sauté for 2 minutes. Deglaze w ouzo. Add heavy cream, bring to a boil approx 2 minutes. Add Romano cheese. Stir in the remaining cheese mix. Stir until hot (approx 2 mins)

Cocktails:

Grapefruit mule:

Deep Eddy’s grapefruit vodka

Ginger beer

Fresh grapefruit

Fresh mint

Fill glass w ice. Add vodka, and a few squeezed grapefruit wedges. Shake. Top off w ginger beer. Garnish w fresh mint sprig. Cheers!

Herbee Tini



Deep Eddy’s grapefruit vodka

Chartreuse

Club soda

Fresh grapefruit

Fresh rosemary

Fill glass w ice. Add vodka, chartreuse, fresh squeezed grapefruit wedges, and a tiny hint of chopped rosemary. Shake. Strain. Top w a hint of club soda. Cheers!!