Orrstown Bank contacted individuals whose info. was accessible following phishing attack

SHIPPENSBURG — Orrstown Bank said Tuesday that it has contacted individuals whose information was accessible through two employee email accounts following a phishing attack.

The attacker’s access to the compromised email accounts was immediately terminated by the Orrstown security team upon discovering the incident on July 19. The banks says a thorough review of all bank systems was conducted and at this time, there is no indication that any of the information from the email accounts was misused in anyway.

Though, the bank is offering the individuals free identity and credit monitoring services for two years.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this incident may have caused our customers,” said Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President and CEO. “We have no evidence of any fraud or misuse of any information as a result of this incident. However, we are a community bank, and we are contacting every customer and business that may have been impacted out of an abundance of caution. We take the security of our customers’ information very seriously and have taken additional steps to prevent future incidents of this nature.”

As a company, the bank says that it’s enhancing training programs on recognizing and avoiding phishing attacks. The bank will also help educate its costumers on effective ways to recognize and avoid attacks as well.

Customers with questions should contact an Orrstown Bank representative at 1-844-405-1027.