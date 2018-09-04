× Over 20 drivers in Lancaster County cited for violations of driving on closed roadways due to standing water

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Over 20 drivers were cited for violations concerning driving on roadways that are posted as closed to traffic and covered by standing water hazards.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department issued citations for the offenses due to the risk posed to drivers and occupants of vehicles when crossing standing water on roadways.

Police say that citations were issued on roadways in Penn, Clay, and Warwick Townships.

In several instances, drivers were required to relocate due to sinkholes near the roadways which were closed.

Fines for these types of violation are over $150 plus legislatively established imposed costs.