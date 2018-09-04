× Police seek suspects who allegedly stole five computers from Manheim Twp. Walmart

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two retail theft suspects.

Police allege that the suspects (pictured) entered Walmart on Fruitville Pike on two separate occasions in August and stole five computers, a total loss of approximately $2,400.

On August 21, the suspects allegedly retrieved two computers from the shelf, placed them onto a cart and then covered them up with a jacket before leaving the store, according to police. Total loss: $972.88

Five days later, the suspects allegedly struck again. Police allege that they took three computers from the shelf and covered them up with a towel in the cart. The suspects then left the store. Total loss: $1,511.84

Anyone with information should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-64501 or submit a tip here.