Reward offered for info leading to arrest, conviction of person(s) involved in Seal Park vandalism

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A $250 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved in a vandalism at Seal Park, Millersburg Borough said last week.

On August 20, Pennsylvania State Police responded to the park for a report of playground equipment being spray painted.

The borough added that due to the nature of the vandalism, pictures would not be shared.

Anyone with information should contact State Police – Lykens at 717-362-3043.