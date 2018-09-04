Roads still closed in York County following flash flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- People throughout the area are still dealing with the aftermath of last week's flash flooding. In York County alone, there are still a number of road closures and places people cannot access.

Duff Hollow Road in Chanceford Township doesn't look nearly as bad as it did Saturday, just a day after the flash flooding.

It's now covered with dirt and rocks. It's still one of 11 roads in the township closed after those heavy rains, including Cramer Road, where water washed away part of the road and created deep ditches on either side of it. A neighbor there says she was trapped Friday and Saturday because of the closure.

"I was stuck for two days here. I had to call off work Saturday, and they came and fixed it Saturday night, but Saturday morning, I didn't have any of my necessities, like my tea. I smoke cigarettes so i needed cigarettes," said Natalie Barrett. "I hope it doesn't happen again. It happens a lot. It washes out down here, and it was the worst I've ever seen it."

Roads open but with limited access:

Scout Camp Rd

Glen Allen School Rd

Markle Rd

Dettinger Rd

Pomraning Rd

Kupp Rd

Manor Furnace Rd

Roads closed:

Sechrist Rd

Sechrist Rd Duff Hollow Rd

Hilltop Rd

Smith Hollow Rd

Douglas Rd

Hively Rd

Kline Rd

Mill Rd

Pickle Rd

Cramer Rd

Fake Rd

Individual damage form:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeqwSbz2GcftSnJIPlfg9_beSNeDKs22P-KGCLgUf6L8cM4hQ/viewform