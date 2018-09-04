× School District of Lancaster to dismiss seven schools early over next three days

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The School District of Lancaster will be dismissing seven schools early for the next three days, as they are without air conditioning.

According to the district’s Facebook page, the following schools will be released early:

Buchanan

Burrowes

Hamilton

Wickersham

Lincoln

Reynolds

Wheatland

The children will be dismissed according to the following schedule:

• Tuesday, September 4: OPTIONAL early release after 12:00 noon. Parents or guardians must pick their child up from school. (Bus transportation will only be provided at regular dismissal time)

• Wednesday, September 5: early release at 12:00 noon for Lincoln, Reynolds and Wheatland/early release at 12:30 for Buchanan, Burrowes, Hamilton, and Wickersham (Bus transportation provided at early dismissal time for bus riders)

• Thursday, September 6: early release at 12:00 noon for Lincoln, Reynolds and Wheatland/early release at 12:30 for Buchanan, Burrowes, Hamilton, and Wickersham (Bus transportation provided at early dismissal time for bus riders)

Students who leave early today will not be penalized for their afternoon absence. Students at air conditioned schools will operate on a regular schedule this week.