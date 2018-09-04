× The final month of summer doesn’t end the fun in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– We are entering the final month of summer, but that doesn’t mean the fun will stop in Hershey!

Hersheypark is open on weekends through September 30!

There is one more concert left for the 2018 Summer Concert Series, as the Outlaw Music Festival will hit Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, September 8. The show will feature performances by Van Morrison, Willie Nelson & Family and more.

Later this month, MeltSpa by Hershey is celebrating its first birthday. To celebrate, 20% is being offered off of every treatment, any day of the week when you book by September 30 and visit before the end of the year.

Finally, the 9th annual Hotel Hershey Wine & Food Festival will run from September 14-16. The weekend will include six interactive events and activities that celebrate the passion of wine and food.

The Grand Tasting will be held on Sunday, September 16 from noon to 4 p.m. It will feature more than 40 international and domestic wineries, a selection of local breweries, food samplings from award-winning chefs and restaurants, and live jazz entertainment.

To offer more on the events, Reilly Fies from Hershey Entertainment & Resorts stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News.