Three Lancaster men facing charges after allegedly utilizing Long’s Park to meet others for sexual liaisons

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Three Lancaster men are facing charges after allegedly utilizing Long’s Park to meet others for sexual liaisons.

On August 29, Lancaster City Police Selective Enforcement Unit conducted an undercover operation in Long’s Park, targeting those that utilize the park to meet other for sexual activity.

The following suspects are now facing charges:

Jon Geiman, 52, of Lancaster, is charged with open lewdness and indecent assault.

Paul Fierro, 57, of Lancaster, is charged with open lewdness.

Kenneth Jenks, 49, of Lancaster, is charged with open lewdness and indecent assault.