× York Catholic HS to dismiss early Tuesday, Wednesday due to projected high temperatures

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– York Catholic High School will dismiss early for the next two days due to projected high temperatures.

The school made the announcement on its website in the midst of the heat wave hitting Central Pennsylvania:

Due to the projected high temperatures this week, York Catholic will dismiss at 11:30 am Tuesday, September 4, and Wednesday, September 5. Coaches and activities moderators will communicate directly with students and families regarding plans for after school activities. Please be sure to attend Back to School Night on Tuesday, September 11 at 6 pm to meet the teachers and hear about York Catholic’s plans for future physical improvements to the academic and student life experiences of our students, to include air conditioning.