Another very warm day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible by afternoon and evening

SHOWERS AND STORMS RETURN: Expect a very warm evening, sticky too. Temperatures drop out of the 90s into the 80s. Overnight, skies become partly cloudy. It’s a toasty start to Thursday with morning lows in the 70s again. Hazy and muggy conditions continue. With an approaching cold front, there is an isolated shower or thunderstorm threat early but as the front gets closer and attempts to push through the area, chances increase and become more likely through the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The area is under a marginal risk or a low risk. Main impacts from the storms would be damaging winds and hail. Highs could touch 90 in a few spots, however, more areas stay in the 80s. Significant changes to our temperatures begin Friday, as the cold front stalls overhead keeping the shower and storm threat around. Readings fall back to the upper 70s and lower 80s. The front nudges more south heading into the weekend.

WET WEEKEND AHEAD: Plenty of cloud cover for Saturday and a few showers, maybe a rumble is possible. I think there are plenty of dry hours too. However, as high pressure to our north moves more east, winds shift to the east and stay there for the rest of the night into Sunday, keeping clouds persistent and setting up more showers and areas of drizzle for the second half of the weekend. Highs are cooler in the lower and middle 70s Saturday, but drop further into the lower 70s for Sunday. We are tracking moisture from the remnants of what was Tropical Storm Gordon. The low moves by to our northwest but showers could spread in across the area Sunday night into Monday.

NEXT WEEK: Plenty of showers make it a wet start to the week. Highs are held in the middle 70s. Drier hours return Tuesday but with a stalled front nearby, we can’t rule out a few showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon. It is warmer in the lower 80s. Wednesday, other than an isolated shower or thunderstorm, there are plenty of drier hours. Still seeing plenty of clouds.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist