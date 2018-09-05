Budmen for Boobies Preview with Brewery Products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW SALEM, Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett got a preview of some up coming events with Brewery Products to support PA Breast Cancer Coalition. Brewery Products/Budmen of Boobies will have a Partner Invitational Golf Tournament at the Briarwood West Saturday, September 8, 2018. Funds will go to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition.

Budmen for Boobies will also have a Pairs Bowling Tournament on Sept 14th at Suburban Bowlerama and on September 26, you can come out and meet FOX43's MaryEllen Pann for the October BFB Kick Off Event at The Sherwood Inn!

